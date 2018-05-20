City launches new touristic bus routes

Saturday was China Tourism Day and Shanghai launched 10 new tourist bus routes covering local countryside parks and well-known scenic spots in the Yangtze River Delta region, Wehui Daily reported Sunday.



The newly released bus routes are equipped with the most advanced luxury tourist coaches and recreational vehicles. The themed routes include parent-child tours, green ecological tours, water town tours and newly opened countryside parks.



According to Shanghai's tourism authorities, the city received 318 million trips made by domestic tourists and 8.73 million by overseas tourists in 2017, which makes Shanghai the biggest tourist destination in China in terms of tourist arrivals.



In 2018, Shanghai will upgrade the facility and capacity of 20 local tourist service centers to better meet the growing demands of tourists, including providing cellphone battery chargers, wheel chair leasing and package deposits.





