Shanghai builds new food tracking system

Shanghai has completed a preliminary tracking system for meats and vegetables, thepaper.cn reported Sunday. The new system will allow more transparency and more information for local customers.



In 2018, related departments will work on food traceability using QR codes that give customers easier access to information related to food safety. According to the city's food and drug watchdog, more than 90 percent of food and agricultural products included in the government list will be integrated.



By the end of March, nearly 40,000 companies registered with the food safety tracking platform, with over 800 million pieces of information now available on the platform, covering 9 categories and 20 key varieties of food and agricultural products. Customers can gain access to the information via mobile apps, WeChat or QR codes.

