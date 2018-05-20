Hong Kong’s Swire Properties launches innovative high-end apartments in Miami

Swire Properties Inc, a leading Hong Kong-based real estate developer, held a press conference with commercial real estate services firm CBRE Group at the Middle House in Shanghai on May 11.At the conference, spokespersons from Swire announced that the company has launched a series of innovative high-end apartments in Miami, Florida, of the US.Aptly named Reach & Rise, the project was launched in Miami's advancing neighborhood Brickell City Center. Reach & Rise is comprised of two 43-storey buildings with 373 luxury residential apartments on sale ranging from 91 to 141 square-meters. The tenements overlook Miami's beach views from their apartments.Swire Properties became an active player in Florida's property market in the 1970s. In 1978, Swire set up a joint venture with Florida's Cheezem Development Corporation Limited to develop properties in Miami's Brickell neighborhood. The Brickell City Centre project, 40 years old this year, is one of Swire's most ambitious projects to date.The Global Times recently interviewed Kieran Bowers, president of Swire Properties. Bowers moved to Miami with his family two years ago and is now in charge of Swire's property development projects in Miami's Brickell neighborhood."Swire established close cooperation with the Miami government 40 years ago, where we jointly designed a series of property projects on Brickell Key Island. Brickell Key Island to Miami is like Manhattan to New York City. The island is connected to downtown Miami via a cross-sea bridge," Bowers told the Global Times."Brickell City Center is the largest property project in downtown Miami, costing $1.05 billion. It is a mixed-use project covering retailing, dining, office buildings, hotels and hotel apartments," he added."Infrastructures in and around Brickell City Center are well-developed. Light rails are available for people to commute around the neighborhood. There are also two top-tier universities in the neighborhood."Miami is a knowledge-intensive area, with new forms of education and technologies emerging one after another in the city. Such an environment not only boosts rapid development of emerging technology companies in Miami, but also attracts global talents to work in the area.The great prospect of Miami therefore gives strong momentum to the city's real estate market. Notably, the housing price in Miami city grew 15 percent on average between 2014 and 2017, much higher than the average property growth rate in the US during the same period."For the past 40 years, the Miami government has placed its trust in Swire. And our company will remain an important partner of the Miami government for the next 40 years in terms of city planning. We will work together to make Miami a more energetic and a more innovative international city," Bowers said.

From left: Kieran Bowers, President, Swire Properties Inc; Maile Aguila, VP residential sales, Swire Properties Inc; Cindy Hanson, ISG Broker; Slevin Wang, Head of International Residential Projects, CBRE China Photo: Courtesy of Swire Properties Inc