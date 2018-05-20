Lebanon hosts first all-female classic car rally

Lebanon is hosting its first ever women-only classic car rally, with female drivers flying in from across the world.



The 28 drivers in the two-day Rallye des Graces event include women from France, the UK, China and Algeria.



They set off Saturday from the Automobile and Touring Club of Lebanon, a seaside club in Kislik, and are to tour the country, as far east as the Bekaa plain along the Syrian border.



Organizer Chahrazad Rizk said she wanted to bring the event to Lebanon after taking part in similar rallies in Switzerland.



After leaving Kislik, the cars parked briefly at the ancient port of Byblos.



AFP

