Suspects release 160k fish in river

Three suspects have released 160,000 young fish into the Yangtze River after they were caught electrofishing, police said.



On April 21, the three suspects, carrying electrofishing equipment, went fishing in the waters near Tianxingzhou Island in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.



Police detained them along with 1.1 kilograms of fish, said Li Hanzhu, deputy head of Wuchang police station.



The suspects all pleaded guilty and acknowledged the damage of electrofishing to the local environment.



To compensate for their wrongdoing, they bought the fish to release into the Yangtze River, according to Li.



The case was passed to procuratorate and the suspects were bailed.



China has increased law enforcement efforts targeting environmental crime in recent years.



The Yangtze River Shipping Police Bureau has investigated nearly 200 cases regarding the environmental protection of the river, apprehending about 200 suspects since the beginning of this year.



Xinhua

