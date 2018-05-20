Australia to ban wild horses cull at national park

Australia said Sunday the culling of wild horses in a unique national park would be banned despite concerns that the animals were threatening native species.



An estimated 6,000 feral horses, known locally as "brumbies,"live in Kosciuszko National Park, a UNESCO-recognized biosphere reserve some 470 kilometers south of Sydney that has plant species found nowhere else in the world.



Conservationists have called for the brumbies to be culled, saying the introduced animals were causing environmental damage and that their rising numbers were posing a growing threat.



In 2016 the New South Wales state government released a plan to cull 90 percent of brumbies at Kosciuszko.



But they have since u-turned, deciding the horses are part of the "cultural fabric" of the region and should be protected instead.



"Wild brumbies have been roaming the Australian alps for almost 200 years and are part of the cultural fabric and folklore of the high country," NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said in a statement.



AFP

