Nightmare news: Escaped meter-long snake emerges from man’s toilet

A Chengdu man pulled a meter-long snake from his toilet after it escaped from a neighbor's bathroom two floors up by slithering down the pipes.



The sixth-floor resident surnamed Cai said his daughter was about to take a shower Thursday night when she made the startling discovery.



Cai shot video as he and his father worked to pull what was later identified as a non-poisonous king ratsnake from the squat toilet.



"We thought it was a small snake that had gotten in from outside. I never thought it was that big," said Cai, adding they had released it in their community's gardens.



Cai uploaded the video to social media. Soon, his eighth floor neighbor, surnamed Tao, saw it and decided to come forward.



Tao said her husband had caught the reptile outside and was saving it to make "snake wine."



She put the snake in her bathroom while having guests over Thursday, during which the animal slipped down the her toilet.



Tao found the snake that evening and released it in a forested area, said a local police officer.



The Paper





