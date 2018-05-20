Learning Chinese

Chat attack

panting like a dog (due to heat)



热成狗



(rè chénɡ ɡǒu)

A: The weather is really hot. It's like an oven outside. It's so hot I end up waking up in the middle of the night. It's really uncomfortable.



天气好热,外面就像火炉一样,我晚上睡觉都会被热醒,好难受。



(tiānqì hǎorè,wàimiàn jiùxiànɡ huǒlú yīyànɡ,wǒ wǎnshànɡ shuìjiào dōuhuì bèi rèxǐnɡ,hǎo nánshòu.)



B: Yup. I'm even worse off. The air conditioner at home broke, so I've been panting like a dog.



就是呀,我更惨,家里的空调坏了,我已然热成狗。



(jiùshì ya,wǒ ɡènɡ cǎn,jiālǐ de kōnɡtiáo huài le,wǒ yǐrán rè chénɡ ɡǒu.)

A: You should get a new air conditioner. It's really easy to get heat stroke during weather like this. You can stay with me at my place for two days. You can head back once it's been installed.



那快换个新空调吧,这样的天气很容易中暑的。你可以先来我家住两天,等你的空调安装好了再回去。



(nà kuài huàn ɡè xīn kōnɡtiáo ba, zhèyànɡ de tiānqì hěn rónɡyì zhōnɡshǔ de. nǐ kěyǐ xiān lái wǒ jiā zhù liǎnɡtiān, děnɡ nǐ de kōnɡtiáo ānzhuānɡ hǎo le zài huíqù.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





