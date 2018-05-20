Happy birthday:



Exploring the world of culinary delights is sure to put a smile on your face today. This will be a good time to try your hand at whipping up something creative. It may not be a master-chef level dish, but the satisfaction from just trying will add flavor to anything you make. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 5, 11, 18.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



The world will bend to your will today so long as you make sure to tackle things as a group. The effectiveness of you and others will be exponential, so make sure you include everyone you possibly can in your plans. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It would be wise to stay on the good side of your significant other today. Going that extra mile by doing some extra work around the house and paying them some special attention, such as giving them a massage or some other treat, will pay off great dividends. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Luck will be on your side today so long as you keep things low key. While you may be anxious to reveal your plans to everyone, this is not the best time to do so. It will be much better for you to play your cards close to your chest for the time being. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



It's time to leave bad habits behind. Focus your energies today on self improvement and you are sure to go far. Your financial luck is looking up. It will pay off to look at investments. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Be wary of overly friendly people today. If someone is trying too hard to sell you something, most likely they are not revealing everything you should know. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Some bad news is heading your way. Talking about things with friends or family will help see you through this difficult time. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Lady Luck will be at your side today. Try for the moon and reach for the stars. By setting your sights high, you will guarantee that even if you don't accomplish everything you set out to do, you will still do great things. ✭✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you find yourself in a situation that confuses you, do not be too proud to ask for some advice from others. If you just go with the flow, you are sure to end up being taken to a place you do not want to be. ✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



A number of choices will be presented to you today. You won't have much time to consider all your options, so try and focus your energies on two or three of the best-looking options available. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Make sure you do not close yourself off to criticism. While it may be difficult to let others point out your flaws, this is the best and most efficient way for you to improve yourself. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your luck will be so good today you may have a hard time believing your eyes. This will be an excellent time to implement plans and take some risks. Do not hesitate to try something new! ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your imagination and creativity will be at their peak today. Feel free to share your ideas, but be careful who you trust or else you may find that someone has taken your ideas and run away with them. ✭✭✭