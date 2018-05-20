Crossword

 ACROSS

  1 Make one's case

  6 Old battle site near Philly

 11 Numbers person

 14 Hotelier Helmsley

 15 Brothers' keeper?

 16 Soft volley return

 17 Measurement of neediness

 19 Poem of homage

 20 Without assistance

 21 "Ars ___ artis"

 23 Trig angle

 26 William Pitt's place

 27 Australian parrots

 28 Mini-beard

 29 Purchaser

 30 Esteem mightily

 31 Place for pampering

 34 World power until 1991

 35 Buttonhole's placement

 36 State of change

 37 Reached, as a goal

 38 Burrowing critters

 39 Fancy gown fabric

 40 Musician Morissette

 42 Musician Richie

 43 Claimed sans proof

 45 Some sacrificers

 46 Elvis shook his

 47 Duos divided in two?

 48 "Polloi" lead-in

 49 It connects points of equal height

 54 It has a keeper

 55 "My Cherie ___"

 56 Andean plants

 57 Need-to-try-harder grade

 58 Pawn-brokes?

 59 Secret or cleaning thing

DOWN

  1 Arlberg Pass viewing

  2 Classic car co.

  3 White House address, period?

  4 More uptight

  5 Flashback time

  6 "Major ___" (Wayans film)

  7 Fully equipped

  8 ___-Wan Kenobi

  9 What some investors are in it for?

 10 Go over anew

 11 Air dryer?

 12 Speakers' stands

 13 90 degrees from fore-and-aft

 18 Heavy weights

 22 Cleaned one's plate?

 23 Vinyl in a jacket

 24 Wake from sleep

 25 Like sparkly gems

 26 "Unforgettable" singers

 28 Hangs open

 30 Legitimate

 32 Less sullied

 33 Skating jumps

 35 In need of company

 36 Trudge along

 38 Like Copperfield's world?

 39 Mediterranean island

 41 Book after Ex.

 42 "To Sir With Love" warbler

 43 Agricultural pest

 44 Sierra ___

 45 Unrefined people

 47 Wall backer

 50 Smoking alternative

 51 Freezer contents

 52 Indian bread (var.)

 53 Hrs. in New York

