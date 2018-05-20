Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Make one's case
6 Old battle site near Philly
11 Numbers person
14 Hotelier Helmsley
15 Brothers' keeper?
16 Soft volley return
17 Measurement of neediness
19 Poem of homage
20 Without assistance
21 "Ars ___ artis"
23 Trig angle
26 William Pitt's place
27 Australian parrots
28 Mini-beard
29 Purchaser
30 Esteem mightily
31 Place for pampering
34 World power until 1991
35 Buttonhole's placement
36 State of change
37 Reached, as a goal
38 Burrowing critters
39 Fancy gown fabric
40 Musician Morissette
42 Musician Richie
43 Claimed sans proof
45 Some sacrificers
46 Elvis shook his
47 Duos divided in two?
48 "Polloi" lead-in
49 It connects points of equal height
54 It has a keeper
55 "My Cherie ___"
56 Andean plants
57 Need-to-try-harder grade
58 Pawn-brokes?
59 Secret or cleaning thing
DOWN
1 Arlberg Pass viewing
2 Classic car co.
3 White House address, period?
4 More uptight
5 Flashback time
6 "Major ___" (Wayans film)
7 Fully equipped
8 ___-Wan Kenobi
9 What some investors are in it for?
10 Go over anew
11 Air dryer?
12 Speakers' stands
13 90 degrees from fore-and-aft
18 Heavy weights
22 Cleaned one's plate?
23 Vinyl in a jacket
24 Wake from sleep
25 Like sparkly gems
26 "Unforgettable" singers
28 Hangs open
30 Legitimate
32 Less sullied
33 Skating jumps
35 In need of company
36 Trudge along
38 Like Copperfield's world?
39 Mediterranean island
41 Book after Ex.
42 "To Sir With Love" warbler
43 Agricultural pest
44 Sierra ___
45 Unrefined people
47 Wall backer
50 Smoking alternative
51 Freezer contents
52 Indian bread (var.)
53 Hrs. in New York
