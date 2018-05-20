Puzzle

ACROSS1 Make one's case6 Old battle site near Philly11 Numbers person14 Hotelier Helmsley15 Brothers' keeper?16 Soft volley return17 Measurement of neediness19 Poem of homage20 Without assistance21 "Ars ___ artis"23 Trig angle26 William Pitt's place27 Australian parrots28 Mini-beard29 Purchaser30 Esteem mightily31 Place for pampering34 World power until 199135 Buttonhole's placement36 State of change37 Reached, as a goal38 Burrowing critters39 Fancy gown fabric40 Musician Morissette42 Musician Richie43 Claimed sans proof45 Some sacrificers46 Elvis shook his47 Duos divided in two?48 "Polloi" lead-in49 It connects points of equal height54 It has a keeper55 "My Cherie ___"56 Andean plants57 Need-to-try-harder grade58 Pawn-brokes?59 Secret or cleaning thingDOWN1 Arlberg Pass viewing2 Classic car co.3 White House address, period?4 More uptight5 Flashback time6 "Major ___" (Wayans film)7 Fully equipped8 ___-Wan Kenobi9 What some investors are in it for?10 Go over anew11 Air dryer?12 Speakers' stands13 90 degrees from fore-and-aft18 Heavy weights22 Cleaned one's plate?23 Vinyl in a jacket24 Wake from sleep25 Like sparkly gems26 "Unforgettable" singers28 Hangs open30 Legitimate32 Less sullied33 Skating jumps35 In need of company36 Trudge along38 Like Copperfield's world?39 Mediterranean island41 Book after Ex.42 "To Sir With Love" warbler43 Agricultural pest44 Sierra ___45 Unrefined people47 Wall backer50 Smoking alternative51 Freezer contents52 Indian bread (var.)53 Hrs. in New York

Solution