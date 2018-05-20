Beijing’s Palace Museum celebrates International Museum Day with two new exhibits

Visitors take photos at the Life Along the Bian River at the Pure Brightness Festival High-tech Interactive Art Exhibition at the Palace Museum in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Li Hao/ GT

A porcelain cup from the Exhibition of Ming Dynasty Official Porcelains from the Zhengtong, Jingtai and Tianshun Periods Photo: Li Hao/ GT

A porcelain cup from the Exhibition of Ming Dynasty Official Porcelains from the Zhengtong, Jingtai and Tianshun Periods Photo: Li Hao/ GT

As a world-class museum, the Palace Museum carries high expectations for International Museum Day. Visitors come to the museum, converted from the imperial palace that acted as a home for numerous emperors during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, every year on May 18 expecting to be wowed by that year's presentations.This year was no different as the Palace Museum kicked off two new exhibitions - one a more traditional display of ancient relics and the other featuring a more high-tech bent - for visitors to enjoy."I think it's great to hold these activities on International Museum Day," Shao Changqun, a visitor who came to appreciate the new exhibitions at the museum, told the Global Times on Friday."I don't regret bringing my wife and daughter here!"With a brief opening ceremony, the Exhibition of Ming Dynasty Official Porcelains from the Zhengtong, Jingtai and Tianshun Periods officially launched at the Palace Museum on Friday."This exhibition is worth recommending since it fills in the so-called 'blank period' or 'dark period,' concerning Guan (official) wares that encompassed the Zhengtong (1436-1449), Jingtai (1450-1457) and Tianshun (1457-1464) periods of the Ming Dynasty," Wang Guangyao, an expert at the Palace Museum who has spent more than 20 years studying Chinese porcelain, told the Global Times after the ceremony."We refer to this period as the 'blank period' because no reign marks are found on royal porcelains during this time."Reign marks are extremely valuable clues that can help experts deduce when a particular porcelain piece was made. Normally found on the base of a work of art meant for the Emperor or the royal family, these marks usually consist of four or six Chinese characters that reveal the dynasty and the reign name of the emperor that sat on the throne when the item was created.Featuring the new archaeological evidence discovered at Jingdezhen, the site of the royal kiln, the exhibition aims to update our knowledge about a period of porcelain history that had previously remained a mystery."There are reign marks on the porcelains and lots of information about ceramics from the Yongle (1403-1424) and Xuande (1426-1435 ) periods that came before the blank period. These reign marks made a return during the Chenghua (1465-1487) period that followed the blank period," Wang explained."Many experts are of the opinion that the lack of reign marks was due to political concerns. Since this was a chaotic period when no one knew who was going to be emperor the next day, craftsmen had no idea which mark they should use," Wang noted."But now, these new discoveries are allowing us to rewrite the history of Chinese porcelain," Wang said excitedly.The exhibition attracts visitors with different blue-and-white official ware porcelains painstakingly reassembled from broken porcelain chips found at the royal Jindezhen kilns. The highlight of the exhibition is a porcelain pillow that provides the perfect example of the typical floral designs used during the blank period.According to Wang, the reason why so many porcelain chips were found at the Jingdezhen site is because these items were made for the emperor."There was a rule that these official wares could not be used by anyone else except for the emperor, so the porcelains that were at the kiln when a ruler died were destroyed and buried.""I have never seen this kind of exhibition before," Eric Dumas, a visitor who had just finished walking through the exhibition, told the Global Times."I saw the introduction outside about the blank period and I came here. It was really interesting to see the different styles and designs of ceramics here."While the ceramics exhibition follows a more traditional display, the other major exhibition that kicked off on Friday takes a more futuristic approach.The Life Along the Bian River at the Pure Brightness Festival High-tech Interactive Art Exhibition allows visitors to enter the famous work of art from Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127) painter Zhang Zeduan by taking part in three high-tech experiences."Through the use of high technology, we can make historic relics come alive and provide a better visitor experience," Shan Jixiang, the director of the Palace Museum said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.The first section sees visitors walk past a digital recreation of Zhang's more than five-meter-long painting scroll that captured the daily lives of people living alongside the Bian River as they celebrated the Qingming Festival. Projected on a long screen, the original figures in the painting come to life to give visitors a more vivid look into the past.From there visitors can enter the Sun Yangdian Interactive Theatre Space, a recreation of a traditional Chinese teahouse with real tables and chairs and live actors that perform music or act as waiters. A 360 degree wrap-around screen makes up the second floor, upon which a video of a lively teahouse full of customers is projected.At the end of the show, flower petals are released from the ceiling to many oohs and aahs from the audience.The final section consists of the Hongqiao Globe Theatre, whose 180 degree dome screen gives visitors the illusion that they are traveling by boat down the Bian River."This is our first attempt to make visitors to feel that they are inside a real painting and allow them to experience the reality of the Song Dynasty," said Shan.