Annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair held in Surrey, Canada

A cowgirl competes during rodeo events at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in Surrey, Canada, May 19, 2018. The annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in Surrey is held from May 18 to May 21 with a traditional country fair and rodeo competition.Photo: Xinhua

A kid rides a sheep during the mutton busting compettition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in Surrey, Canada, May 19, 2018. The annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in Surrey is held from May 18 to May 21 with a traditional country fair and rodeo competition.Photo: Xinhua

Caleb Bennett of the United States competes during Rodeo events at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in Surrey, Canada, May 19, 2018. The annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in Surrey is held from May 18 to May 21 with a traditional country fair and rodeo competition. Photo: Xinhua