Commemorative ceremony held to mark 9th anniv. of end of civil war in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena (Front C) arrives during a commemorative ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the end of the island's civil war in Colombo, Sri lanka, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

A Sri Lankan woman reacts at a memorial for the fallen soldiers died in the decades-long conflict against the Tamil Tiger rebels during a commemorative ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the end of the island's civil war in Colombo, Sri lanka, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Sri Lankan soldiers are seen at a memorial for the fallen soldiers during a commemorative ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the end of the island's civil war in Colombo, Sri lanka, on May 19, 2018.Photo: Xinhua

Sri Lankan women react at a memorial for the fallen soldiers died in the decades-long conflict against the Tamil Tiger rebels during a commemorative ceremony marking the 9th anniversary of the end of the island's civil war in Colombo, Sri lanka, on May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua