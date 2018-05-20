Fog-shrouded Three Gorges Dam area in central China's Hubei

Photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam area shrouded in fog in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Boats are seen in fog near Three Gorges Dam water area in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam area shrouded in fog in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua

Boats berth at a logistics harbor in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua