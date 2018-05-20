Fog-shrouded Three Gorges Dam area in central China's Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/20 20:43:40

Photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam area shrouded in fog in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua


 

Boats are seen in fog near Three Gorges Dam water area in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Photo taken on May 19, 2018 shows the Three Gorges Dam area shrouded in fog in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Xinhua


 

Boats berth at a logistics harbor in Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, May 19, 2018. Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus