Chinese firms seeking bigger role in Bahrain

Local authorities eager to welcome investors

With the central government encouraging domestic companies to invest overseas, it's not surprising that Chinese businesses are extending their reach to Bahrain.



When I mentioned Bahrain to my friends in China, many of them did not know what sort of country it is. But when I actually arrived in the country, I was struck by the parallels between Bahrain and China.



Like China, Bahrain has mixture of time-honored traditions and modernity, with the crowded, relic-rich old town just half an hour's drive from the luxury hotels and glimmering skyscrapers of the new area. And in its economic development trajectory, Bahrain is also following a similar path by shifting its focus from conventional industries, particularly oil, to more diversified sectors like e-commerce and fintech.



However, I found that there still aren't many signs of Chinese influence in Bahrain. For example, there aren't many made-in-China products in the local stores.



But the government of Bahrain is hoping to change that. Khalid Al Rumaihi, chief executive of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, told the Global Times about the country's plans for economic cooperation with China, noting Huawei's presence in Bahrain and the increasingly flourishing local Chinese-product shopping mall, Dragon City.



He also said that he had been to China many times before, visiting cities like Shenzhen, Shanghai and Xiamen, and was particularly impressed by China's technology and manufacturing. "Shenzhen to us is like Silicon Valley," he said.



Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain's oil minister, said that "if there are Chinese investors who are interested [in Bahrain's oil assets], then they will be welcome, of course."



To some extent, such an open attitude has had led to good results. Two Hong Kong-based corporate leaders the Global Times talked to both said they have recently decided to set up branches in Bahrain, not only because of the firm support from the local government, but also because Bahrain is a springboard to the Middle East market.



One of them, Yasin Aboudaoud, chief development officer at Brinc, a start-up accelerator, said that he wanted to replicate the company's Hong Kong success in Bahrain. "The Bahrain office will be representing the Middle East, while the Hong Kong office will be representing the Asian market," he said.



There will soon be more investors like Aboudaoud in Bahrain, as Chinese firms eager for business growth and the ambitious Bahrain government click together.

