Making headlines

Merkel to visit China



German Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay an official visit to China on Thursday and Friday.



The Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday that upcoming visit is intended to promote bilateral cooperation and inject new momentum into the relationship.





Industrial profits for April



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to announce data for China's major industrial enterprises in April on Sunday.



NBS data released on Tuesday showed that the added value of major industrial enterprises grew 7 percent year-on-year in April.



Data revealed on April 27 by the NBS showed that major domestic industrial enterprises' profits rose 11.6 percent in the first quarter.





Commodity price changes



On Thursday, the NBS will announce the price changes of major commodities including oil, gas, coal and agricultural products from May 11 to Sunday.



On May 14, NBS data showed that of the 50 commodities whose prices it monitors, 28 saw prices rise in the first 10 days of May compared with last 10 days of April, while 14 commodities saw a price slump.



