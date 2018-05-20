Indicator points to steady export growth

China's exports are likely to maintain steady growth in the coming two or three months, based on official data.



The Export Leading Indicator (ELI), a barometer of export development, came in at 41 in April, unchanged from the previous month, according to data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC).



The ELI is a comprehensive index covering changes in indicators including the yuan real exchange rate, foreign direct investment, demand in major markets, and a monthly online survey of domestic exporters.



The index ranges from 0 to 100. A higher reading suggests improving export performance in the next two or three months, and a lower reading indicates downside risks.



The GAC said the monthly online survey of around 2,000 export companies, whose aggregated export value accounts for 37 percent of the country's total, showed that the export managers' index was 44 in April, slightly down by 0.3 points from the previous month.

