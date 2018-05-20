KUC takes over Zipfizz in US

KUC Holding, subsidiary of Chinese health product producer Xiamen Kingdomway Group Co, announced on Friday that it plans to purchase US energy drink distributor Zipfizz to meet growing demand in China's upgraded consumption sector.



The Shenzhen-listed Chinese company said will take over Zipfizz for $80 million, according to the company's public filing. Zipfizz's shift from energy drinks to healthy, natural and vitamin-rich drinks will help its products tap into a larger market, it said.





