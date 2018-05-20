Investment in Bulgaria airport

China's HNA Airport Group will double its investment for repair and maintenance of the airport in Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second-largest city, the transport ministry said on Friday.



In March, Bulgaria awarded HNA Airport Group a 35-year concession to run the airport in southern Bulgaria with the concessionaire obliged to make investments worth 79 million euros ($93 million) over that period.



HNA Airport Group has said it plans to gradually build Plovdiv airport into a cargo distribution and regional tourist hub for central and eastern Europe.





