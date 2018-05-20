Shenzhen aviation deal

Investment firm US-China Capital Inc and the Guangdong Province Port Economic Development (Shenzhen) Company on Saturday signed a strategic agreement to cooperate in the field of general aviation, according to the Chinese Securities Journal.



The deal is anticipated to lead to the development of aviation manufacturing factories in Shenzhen.



The agreement also includes pledges to pursue civil-military integration and aid the development of the aviation industry in the area.



Business leaders said that demand for helicopter travel in the Pearl River Delta Area is expected to increase dramatically in the next three to five years, following recent media reports that regulations for low-altitude flying may soon be eased.



