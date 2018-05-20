Bike firm bankrupt

Bike-sharing firm Xiaoming Danche has entered formal bankruptcy proceedings, according to a statement from the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court on Friday.



The statement said that users of Xiaoming shared bicycles who have yet to receive a refund on their deposits are considered creditors in the company's bankruptcy proceedings.



Dock-less shared bicycles, used by registering through a smartphone app, have become increasingly popular in China in recent years, with Beijing-based Mobike being sold recently for more than $2.7 billion.