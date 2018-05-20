Figuratively Speaking

255b yuan



Value of the satellite navigation and positioning services industry in China, according to an industry report released on Friday.



20b yuan



China's box office takings in the first quarter, up 39.8 percent year-on-year, making the domestic movie market the world's largest, cs.com.cn reported on Sunday.



712



The number of companies that have issued stocks on China's National Equities Exchange and Quotations, also known as the new third board, so far this year, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.

