Iran satisfied with EU talks over nuke deal: lawmaker

Iranian government is satisfied with the recent talks with its European partners over preserving the nuclear deal and securing Iran's interests, first vice speaker of the parliament said on Sunday.



Iran's foreign minister and his team of negotiators expressed their satisfaction on Sunday, but said that "everything depends on the results of the talks in the next weeks," the vice speaker Ali Motahhari was quoted as saying by official IRNA news agency.



Motahhari made the remarks on the sidelines of a parliament meeting, where Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed the lawmakers on the ongoing talks with France, Germany, Britain and the European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini over the fate of the nuclear deal after US withdrawal from it.



The European states still need to negotiate with other EU member states to win their contentment, Motahhari said, adding that the Europeans' resolve is clear "to show their independence from the Americans," he said.



"The steps that the Europeans have taken in this regard so far are acceptable," he added.



Iran pushes the EU for the revival of "the blocking statute" which is a 1996 regulation that prohibits EU companies from complying with the US sanctions.

