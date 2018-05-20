‘The Engineer’ leaves China Fortune

Chinese Super League (CSL) club Hebei China Fortune have parted ways with coach Manuel Pellegrini, the club announced late Saturday night, hours after the Chilean led them to a 2-1 victory at home to Chongqing Lifan in their final league game before a two-month hiatus for the upcoming World Cup.



After friendly discussions, "Mr Pellegrini will no longer be the head coach of Hebei China Fortune FC as of May 20, 2018," the club announced on their Twitter-like official Weibo account on Saturday. "We are sincerely thankful for what Mr Pellegrini has done for the club and wish him all the best for the future."



Pellegrini, 64, replaced former China international Li Tie at Hebei in August 2016, after a three-year spell with English Premier League outfit Manchester City, having led them to the Premier League title in 2013-14. Hebei, who signed international stars Gervinho and Ezequiel Lavezzi, won just one game in all six under Pellegrini that season, finishing sixth in the 16-team CSL in their first campaign in the Chinese top flight.



Big-spending Hebei spent nearly $90 million in the transfer market at the beginning of 2017, but finished fourth at the end of the season, narrowly missing out on their first appearance in the Asian Champions League.



This season, having signed Argentine star Javier Mascherano, the club won four times in their first 11 games and sit eighth in the league.



Nicknamed "the Engineer," Pellegrini was coach at Real Madrid from June 2019 to July 2010 when the club signed superstars Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo. He has coached 13 clubs worldwide including Argentina's River Plate and La Liga sides Villarreal and Malaga.



He is favorite to succeed David Moyes at Premier League side West Ham United, who finished 13th in the just-concluded season under the Scot.



Moyes left the club last week despite successfully keeping West Ham in the English top flight, having taken over in November when the club were 18th in the league. The club were reportedly seeking a "high-caliber" successor.



Hebei fans were divided by the departure of Pellegrini.



"It has been proven again that Pellegrini is not a world-class coach at all," posted @weiminyuezhi at Sina Sports.



"He's not a competent coach, lacking variation in tactics. He could not make different arrangements while facing different opponents," said @tianming1231.



Others disagreed.



"Even Pep Guardiola would not be able to get good results out of these players," said @chuanzhangdehangxian. "It's a clever move to leave. No need to waste time on these players at all."



"Many are saying Pellegrini was sacked, but in my opinion, he was just too tired in China. Now is the time for new challenges in Europe," @yiqihappy commented under the club's Weibo announcement.



"The truth is: He returns to the Premier League and has dumped China Fortune," echoed @dongyizhen.



Chinese media tipped former Guangzhou Evergrande coach Luiz Felipe Scolari as favorite to be the next Hebei coach.



The Brazilian, who led his country to World Cup glory in 2002, was appointed Evergrande coach in June 2015, leading them to three CSL titles in a row including a CSL and Champions League double in 2015.



He left at the end of last season after his contract ran out.



