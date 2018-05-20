Lightning strike quickly in Game 5

Andrei Vasilevskiy (center) of the Tampa Bay Lightning stops a shot from Nicklas Backstrom (left) of the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs at Amalie Arena on Saturday in Tampa, Florida. Photo: VCG

Ryan Callahan and Cedric ­Paquette scored goals in the opening seconds of the first two periods on Saturday and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Washington 3-2, moving within one victory of the NHL finals.Paquette scored the opening goal just 19 seconds into the first period off an assist from Callahan, who found the net 33 seconds into the second period to give the Lightning a 3-0 advantage. They sandwiched their scores around Ondrej Palat's first-period tally.The host Lightning, who dropped the first two games of the playoff series on home ice, seized a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference ­finals with Game 6 on Monday in Washington.The Capitals had not dropped three games in a row since January.The Lightning, who have five playoff wins on the road this year, are 7-0 in playoff games in Washington.Either Tampa Bay or Washington will face the Western Conference winners, either Las Vegas or Winnipeg, in the Stanley Cup finals. Vegas carry a 3-1 edge in that series into Sunday's Game 5 at Winnipeg.The Capitals, on their deepest playoff run since a 1998 finals appearance, must win to force a seventh game in Florida on Wednesday and see their fans endure yet another heartbreak.Washington led the NHL in the regular season the past two seasons only to lose in the second round to eventual champions Pittsburgh each time.But this month saw a breakthrough as the Capitals eliminated the defending champions Penguins in six games in the second round.Since Russian star Alex Ovechkin's arrival, the Capitals have lost seven NHL playoff ­series in a seventh game.Tampa Bay's Ondrej Palat scored his sixth goal of the playoffs 9:04 into the opening period and Callahan's goal gave the Lightning a commanding edge.But the Lightning were outshot 26-7 the rest of the way.Russian Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals 4:21 into the second period, but they came no closer until the game moved into the dying seconds.The Capitals lifted goaltender Braden Holtby for an extra attacker late in the third period and Ovechkin took advantage, the Capitals' captain blasting a slap shot into the net with 96 seconds remaining in regulation time.Again Washington sent Holtby to the bench for an extra attacker but Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy denied the Capitals three times in the final minute, and the Lightning held on the for a victory that touched off an on-ice celebration.