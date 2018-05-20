Route to Nepal-China border shortened by rebuilt road

Travel by road between Nepal's capital Kathmandu and Nepal-China border town Rasuwagadhi has been shortened by 25 kilometers after the Nepal Army (NA) handed over an alternative 17-kilometer section of road to the Department of Roads on Sunday, the NA said.



The NA handed over the Mailung-Syaphrubesi road section to the Department of Roads, a body under Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport.



The section replaced the original Betrawati-Dhunche-Syaphrubesi section, cutting the distance significantly, the NA said. The distance between Kathmandu and Rasuwagadhi by the original route was 145 kilometers.



Nepali Defense Minister Ishwar Pokharel presided over the handing over ceremony which was also attended by the Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth.



NA Spokesperson Brigadier General Gokul Bhandaree told Xinhua on Sunday that the army had completed the double-lane road last month.



"This will ease transportation of both passengers and goods and cut travel time," he said, adding that Nepali traders doing business with China would greatly benefit from it.



The Kathmandu-Rasuwagadhi road is the main inland route of trade between Nepal and China.



Xinhua





