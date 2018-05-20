China links domestic, overseas marriage registration info

The central government has enabled the sharing of information about marriages registered in China and abroad to improve its accuracy and effectively prevent bigamy.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs
will supply information on marriages registered at China's embassies and consulates in other countries to the national database for marriage registration run by the Ministry of Civil Affairs
, the ministry said in a statement.
Both the ministry, which is in charge of domestic marriage registration, and Chinese embassies and consulates, can now access the national database to verify the marital status of applicants who register a marriage.