Najib fears for safety after police search his properties

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak fears for his safety and has asked for police protection, his spokesman said on Sunday, a day after the ex-leader complained over the conduct of police searching properties for evidence of corruption.



Having ruled Malaysia for nearly 10 years, Najib and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, have been barred from leaving the country after his coalition's surprise defeat in an election on May 9.



The new government led by his mentor-turned-foe, Mahathir Mohamad, wants answers to how billions of dollars disappeared from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a state fund founded by Najib.



Najib has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing, but his image hasn't been helped by his wife's reputation for lavish spending.



Earlier on Sunday, the couple left Kuala Lumpur to spend time in Najib's home state of Pahang, having suffered the ignominy of police searching their home and other properties in the capital during the past few days.



Before retreating to his family constituency, Najib asked for police protection, though police have been stationed outside his house for the past week and he still travels with a police escort.



"Najib has lodged a police report asking for protection for himself and his family as they fear for their safety after the 14th General Election," the spokesman told Bernama news agency.





