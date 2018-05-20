Maduro likely to win, could spur new round of sanctions

Venezuela’s economic woes no barrier to 2nd term

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was seeking a six-year term on Sunday in a vote condemned by foes as likely to bring fresh foreign sanctions.



With the mainstream opposition boycotting the election, two of his most popular rivals barred from standing and state institutions in loyalists' hands, the 55-year-old is expected to win.



That could trigger oil sanctions from the US government, and more censure from the European Union and Latin America.



Maduro says he is battling an "imperialist" plot to crush socialism and take over the OPEC nation's oil wealth.



But opponents say the leftist leader has destroyed Venezuela's once-wealthy economy.



Wearing a bright red shirt that identifies him as a "Chavista," the president arrived early at a Caracas polling station along with his wife Cilia Flores and trusted officials and claimed to be the first person to cast a ballot.



After voting, Maduro called the election a choice between "votes and ballots," and pledged to respect "the will of the people."



"I'm telling the world: Stop your aggressive campaign against Venezuela," Maduro said early on Sunday morning as he voted, blaming opponents for the country's mess.



Maduro's main challenger is former state governor Henri Falcon, who predicts an upset on the back of some polls showing him ahead and widespread fury among Venezuela's 30 million people at the collapse of their economy.



"The day has come to make history and save Venezuela," Falcon, 56, tweeted early on Sunday, urging Venezuelans to vote. During his campaign, he scattered fake $100 bills to symbolize his proposal for replacing the collapsed bolivar currency.



Most analysts believe, however, that Falcon has only a slim chance.



Further hurting Falcon's chances by splitting the anti-Maduro vote is a third candidate, evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci, who has picked up quite a following on the campaign trail, not least thanks to his free soup handouts.



Some 20.5 million people are eligible to vote in a single-round election to choose a president for a six-year term that will begin in January 2019.



Washington has dismissed the vote as a "sham" to keep Maduro in power, and has slapped sanctions on Caracas in a push to isolate his regime.





