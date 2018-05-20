Texas shooter ‘weirdly nonemotional,’ says lawyer as motive sought

The 17-year-old student charged with killing 10 people when he opened fire in an art class at his Houston-area high school appeared "weirdly nonemotional" on the morning after the rampage, one of his lawyers said on Saturday.



The teenager, identified by law enforcement as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been charged with capital murder and is being held without bail in Santa Fe, Texas, where authorities said he went on a shooting spree shortly before 8 a.m. CDT on Friday.



In addition to 10 fatalities, the gunman wounded at least 13 people, with two of them in critical condition. One of those in critical condition was one of the two school resource officers who engaged the shooter before his surrender.



Nicholas Poehl, one of two lawyers hired by the suspect's parents to represent him, told Reuters he had spent a total of one hour with Pagourtzis on Friday night and Saturday morning.



"He's very emotional and weirdly nonemotional," the attorney said when asked to describe his client's state of mind. "There are aspects of it he understands and there are aspects he doesn't understand."



As the shooting unfolded, Pagourtzis spared people he liked so he could have his side of the story told, a charging document showed.



While authorities have given no indication why he apparently targeted the art class, a mother of one of the victims told the Los Angeles Times that her daughter, Shana Fisher, 16, had rejected four months of aggressive advances from Pagourtzis.



Fisher finally stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, the newspaper quoted her mother Sadie Rodriguez as writing in a private message to the Times.



"A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn't like," she said. "Shana being the first one."



Rodriguez did not say how she knew her daughter was the first victim, according to the newspaper.



Rodriguez could not independently be reached for comment.





