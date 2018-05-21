Farmers plough in fields with cattle in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/21 0:31:10

Farmers plough in fields with cattle in Yangdong Village, Liping County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 20, 2018. About 1,000 head of cattle were driven to take part in the traditional ploughing work here on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua


 

