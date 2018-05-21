Golden monkeys seen in Shennongjia National Park, C China's Hubei

Photo taken on May 20, 2018 shows golden monkeys in the Shennongjia National Park in central China's Hubei Province. About 1,300 golden monkeys live in the park, which are under top-level state protection. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on May 20, 2018 shows golden monkeys in the Shennongjia National Park in central China's Hubei Province. About 1,300 golden monkeys live in the park, which are under top-level state protection. Photo: Xinhua

