Chain bombs hit southern Thailand, several injured

More than 10 bombs exploded in Thailand's deep south on Sunday night, causing several injuries; no deaths have been reported so far.



Most of the blasts targeted ATM machines in Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani and Songkla of southern Thailand almost at the same time at about 7 p.m. local time.



Some power poles and security check points were also attacked, according to reports.



According to police, several people were injured and no one was killed.



Thai troops and police have stepped up security measures in the south.



No one have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

