China actively engaged in global health governance: official

Health plays an important role in the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and China is actively involved in global health governance, a senior health official from China said Sunday.



Ma Xiaowei, head of China's National Health Commission, is leading the Chinese delegation to the 71st World Health Assembly (WHA) that is to kick off in Geneva Monday.



At a press conference on Sunday, he said China attaches great importance to safeguarding its citizens' health and promoting the wellbeing of people's livelihood, and China is also actively engaged in global health governance.



Focusing on relevant sustainable development goals (SDGs), China has elevated its Healthy China initiative to a national strategy and released the Healthy China 2030 Outline for its national health progress, he said.



"China has developed extensive cooperation with international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to actively improve global health governance," he added.



As the world's biggest developing country, China has proven experience on multiple fronts of health governance and is ready to share it with other countries, said Ma.



"Working with research institutes in Africa, China has launched joint projects to adapt for use in Africa its practices in the prevention and control of malaria and schistosomiasis," he said, explaining that China is also a pioneer in global emergency response.



Over the years, China has continuously engaged in health assistance to other developing countries. Since 1963, China has sent medical teams to 69 developing countries, according to the official.



In 2014, China sent over 1,200 health care professionals and public health experts to help African nations in their response to Ebola. Ma said China is prepared to do so for the current Ebola crisis facing the Democratic Republic of Congo.

