Flights delay affects 700 as plane veers off runway in E China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/21 6:15:20





A business jet veered off the runway at an airport in east China Sunday afternoon, causing flights delay that affected around 700 people, according to the airport.The plane carrying four people landed nearly 70 meters away from the runway at 3:07 p.m. at Taizhou International Airport in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province.No one was hurt in the accident. The cause is being investigated.Multiple flights in the airport have been cancelled or delayed after the accident, and the operation is expected to be resumed Monday morning, according to the airport.The Gulfstream G20 0 jet is operated by Shanghai-based Star Jet Co. Ltd..