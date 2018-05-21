China's island province launches campaign to attract businesses

China's island province of Hainan on Sunday launched a campaign to attract businesses and investments, the latest move to build itself into a pilot free trade zone and eventually a free trade port.



The campaign, lasting around 100 days starting Sunday, will focus on attracting businesses and investments in tourism, modern service industry, and high-tech industry, according to the provincial government.



It will specifically target at attracting Fortune 500 companies, global industry leaders and well-known brands to set up headquarters, industry parks and undertake projects in the province.



The provincial government is working with tech giant Tencent to set up a website to be launched in June for releasing and presenting projects online.



China in April announced its plan to build the whole island of Hainan into a pilot free trade zone and support Hainan to gradually and steadily push ahead with the building of a free trade port.

