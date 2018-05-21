President Moon travels to US aiming to smooth out differences with N.Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will focus on minimizing disputes between North Korea and the US during his trip to Washington as Chinese experts expressed optimism the Singapore summit would still go ahead despite the recent turbulence in relations.



Moon headed to Washington on Monday and is expected to hold talks with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.



"We expect the upcoming South Korea-US summit to play a role of a bridge that will lead to the success of the North Korea-US summit as it comes three weeks before the North Korea-US summit," Nam Gwan-pyo, a deputy director of South Korean presidential National Security Office, was quoted by Yonhap as saying.



Moon would focus on explaining changes in approach by North Korea and discuss solutions with the US, Hwang Jae-ho, a professor at the Division of International Studies in Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, told the Global Times on Monday.



"He hopes to play the role of a mediator in dismissing misunderstanding between the two sides and easing current tensions," Hwang said.



Moon would be discussing when to bring China into the negotiating process while taking into consideration China's role in the denuclearization process, Hwang said.



Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to hold a summit in Singapore on June 12.



On May 16, Pyongyang slammed the ongoing South Korean-US military drills as a provocation. Kim Gye-gwan, North Korean vice foreign minister threatened to call off the Kim-Trump summit if the US insisted the North "unilaterally" abandon nuclear weapons, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



"The criticism from North Korea was made in the name of North Korean officials," Hwang said. "North Korea may hope to express its dissatisfaction at recent moves by South Korea and the US without messing up the summit."



How to go about denuclearization was the main source of the dispute between the US and North Korea, Lü Chao, a research fellow at the Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences told the Global Times.



"Tensions are unavoidable when North Korea is making efforts to promote denuclearization step by step, while the US keeps imposing a complete plan," Lü said.



"Moon hopes to reconcile the two sides and persuade the US to compromise on giving North Korea the security assurance it has always demanded."



North Korea has expressed its commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula and has not attached conditions, but Washington remains wary and has vowed to maintain "maximum pressure" on Pyongyang, Reuters reported in April.



South Korea also needs to discuss deployment of troops with the US, Lü said.



Questions have been raised as to whether the US will withdraw its forces as denuclearization proceeds.



"The US may ask South Korea to pay a larger share of the fee for US troops in South Korea," Lü said.



The summit would be held as planned, Lü and Hwang both agreed.