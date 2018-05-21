Great Dane Axelsen leads 5-0 rout of Algeria in Thomas Cup

World badminton No.1 Viktor Axelsen led Denmark's ­Thomas Cup 5-0 demolition of Algeria on Monday, as Japan's women also breezed past Canada without dropping a set.



Axelsen was in unforgiving form, losing just 12 points in a 16-minute destruction (21-4, 21-8) of Youcef Sabri Medel to begin the rout of Algeria at IMPACT Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.



Anders Antonsen dispatched Mohamed Abderrahime Belarbi 21-5, 21-9 in the second singles match, while Denmark's doubles pairs also blitzed their unfancied rivals.



Elsewhere in Group D, ­Malaysia steamrolled Russia 5-0 with Lee Chong Wei setting the tone in the first game during a 21-9, 21-6 win against Vladimir Malkov.



Nozomi Okuhura got Japan's women off to another flyer, beating Canada's Michelle Li 21-16, 21-17, and helping her country prevail 5-0 for the second day in a row.



Japan's women are tipped to unseat China at this year's Uber Cup, with a strong singles and doubles lineup.



But China, who have relinquished the cup only once in the last 10 tournaments, made a strong start to their defense, dominating France 5-0.



Olympic champion Liu Xueri made a successful 21-9, 21-13 return from a knee injury against Katia Normand.



