Death toll from DR Congo Ebola virus rises

Health minister bares 26th fatality, says two people cured

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 26 after a person died in the northwest city of Mbandaka, Health Minister Oly Ilunga said on Monday.



"A death was recorded [on Sunday], while two people who had been confirmed as ill with the Ebola virus were cured on Saturday," he said.



"The two people who were cured have returned to their families," he told reporters.



Those two cases occurred at Bikoro, a remote rural area where the outbreak was announced on May 8 and then spread to Mbandaka -- an event that has deeply worried health experts.



The current toll is 49 cases, comprising 22 confirmed by laboratory tests, 21 probable cases and six suspected cases, Ilunga said. Three new cases had been reported on Saturday.



Authorities in the DRC on Monday were to launch a program to immunize first responders with an experimental Ebola vaccine.



The first phase will unfold in Mbandaka on Monday, followed on Saturday in Bikoro, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) away.



Donors have promised 300,000 doses of the vaccine, a government spokesman said, of which around 5,400 have already been received.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has dispatched 35 immunization experts, including 16 mobilized during the last deadly outbreak in West Africa which occurred in 2013. The rest of the team is made up of newly trained Congolese staff.



"I'm pleased to say that vaccination is starting as we speak," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, said on Monday as the UN's health agency met in an assembly.



Alarm bells sounded on Thursday when a first case was reported in Mbandaka, a city of around 1.2 million people located on the Congo River.



A major transport hub, the city is located upstream from the DRC capital Kinshasa and Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, and downstream from Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, one of the poorest countries in the world.



One of the world's most notorious diseases, Ebola is a virus-caused haemorrhagic fever that in extreme cases causes fatal bleeding from internal organs, the mouth, eyes or ears.





