Philippines' senators elect new senate president

Senators of the Philippines on Monday elected Vicente Sotto, a staunch ally of President Rodrigo Duterte as new senate president.



Senator Aquilino Pimentel, a party mate of Duterte, resigned as senate president earlier on Monday. Pimentel said the "peaceful and willing transfer of power in the senate" had long been planned.



Pimentel then nominated Vicente Sotto as his successor during the senate plenary later Monday afternoon.



Sotto accepted the nomination, saying he was "deeply humbled" for his nomination.



Sotto later took his oath to replace Pimentel after 16 senators, including the latter, signed a resolution seeking reorganization of the chamber.



Both Pimentel and Sotto have agreed to a term-sharing for the top senate post.

