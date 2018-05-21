Syria army declares capital, outskirts safe, empty of rebels

The Syrian army on Monday declared the capital Damascus safe and empty of rebels, following the defeat of the Islamic State (IS) in areas south of Damascus, according to the state news agency SANA.



The capital Damascus and its countryside are empty of "terror groups" after the elimination of IS from Hajar al-Aswad and Yarmouk Camp south of Damascus on Monday, which followed the recent defeat of rebels from other areas east and north of Damascus.



The significance of this achievement emanates from the defeat of the most "vicious terrorist group" and proves that the Syrian army has become more powerful and determined to eliminate the terrorist groups in other Syrian areas.

