Chinese vice president to attend economic forum in Russia

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the 22nd St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia and later visit Belarus from May 24 to 29, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
During his stay in Russia, Wang will also exchange views with Russian leaders on bilateral ties and issues of common concern, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.
"This visit will further strengthen high-level exchanges between the two countries, deepen all-round cooperation, and further promote the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination," Lu said.
After attending the forum in Russia, Wang will travel to Belarus, meet with Belarusian leaders to discuss bilateral ties and visit the China-Belarus industrial park, a special economic zone developed within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road
initiative, Lu said.
Wang's visit to Belarus will further advance bilateral relations, promote all-round cooperation, and create a good atmosphere for meetings between top leaders of the two countries during the forthcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said.