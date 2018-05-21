Italian parties seek backing for PM

5-Star, League look for president’s support for candidate

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and League parties will seek the backing of the president on Monday for a prime minister to lead a government whose plans to jack up spending were roiling financial markets.



Eleven weeks after an inconclusive election, the rival parties are poised to put forward a prime minister whose program - agreed last week - calls for billions of euros in tax cuts, additional spending on welfare for the poor, and a rollback of pension reforms.



While the premier's name has not been confirmed, Italian media say the leading candidate is a little-known university professor, Giuseppe Conte, who is not a lawmaker, but was proposed as a possible minister by 5-Star before the vote.



President Sergio Mattarella has the final say on who becomes premier.



If he should give his blessing after the meetings, the parties could put a cabinet together rapidly and hold confidence votes in parliament later this week.



Italian bond yields rose sharply on Monday on fears the government will go on a spending spree that will increase an already huge debt pile - worth more than 130 percent of output - and put it on a collision course with European Union fiscal rules.



Markets were also hammered last week when the two parties presented their government plans.



Over the weekend, both the 5-Star and the League pushed back against concerns over their spending plans.



In a blog post, 5-Star dismissed suggestions they would bust public finances.



It said expenditure would be spread over the 5-year legislature and would be accompanied by spending cuts.



League chief Matteo Salvini rejected a call by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire for Italy to respect its EU budget commitments, commenting on Twitter: "We will do the opposite of what preceding governments have done. Am I wrong?"



On Monday European Central Bank council member Ewald Nowotny said he hoped the government's approach would be "much wiser" than what he had read about in newspapers.





