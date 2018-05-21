Officials say Palestinian president, 82, hospitalized

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was hospitalized in the West Bank on Sunday, doctors and Palestinian officials said, giving conflicting accounts of the leader's condition.



It is the third time Abbas, 82, has been hospitalized in less than a week. He is expected to stay at least overnight.



Abbas underwent minor ear surgery on Tuesday but went back into al-Istishari Hospital in Ramallah briefly overnight on Saturday and Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.



He was then rushed back later on Sunday, for what doctors described only as "medical tests."



Dr Saed al-Sarahneh, medical director of the hospital, spoke outside the private hospital late Sunday, saying that Abbas had entered in the morning "for medical tests after the surgery he had three days ago in his middle ear. All the tests are normal and his medical condition is reassuring."



The Palestine Liberation Organization, which is headed by Abbas, said on its Twitter account that Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat had visited the leader in hospital and quoted Erekat as saying: "the President is in good health."



An aide to Erekat said that Abbas had talked and joked with him, and that Abbas was expected to leave hospital tomorrow or the day after.



One Palestinian official in Ramallah said Abbas had gone back in because of complications after Tuesday's ear surgery.



Abbas had been running a high temperature, he said, "so doctors advised that he go back into hospital."





