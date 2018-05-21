Victim spurned school shooter’s advances: mom

A teenage boy charged with fatally shooting eight students and two teachers during a gun rampage at a Houston-area high school had been spurned by one of his victims after making aggressive advances, her mother told a newspaper.



Sadie Rodriguez, the mother of Shana Fisher, 16, who was killed in the attack, told the Los Angeles Times that her daughter rejected four months of aggressive advances from Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, who is in jail accused of murdering 10 people early on Friday at the high school in Santa Fe.



Fisher finally stood up to him and embarrassed him in class, the newspaper quoted her mother as writing in a private message to the Times.



"A week later he opens fire on everyone he didn't like," she said. "Shana being the first one."



Rodriguez could not independently be reached for comment.



If true, it would be the second school shooting in recent months driven by such rejection.



In March, a 17-year-old Maryland high school student used his father's gun to fatally shoot a female student with whom he had been in a recently ended relationship.



Police said Pagourtzis confessed to Friday's killings after he was taken into custody, but authorities have offered no motive yet for the massacre, the fourth-deadliest mass shooting at a US public school in modern history.



The Santa Fe Independent School District (ISD) denied accounts from some classmates that Pagourtzis had been bullied, including by a football coach.



"Administration looked into these claims and confirmed that these reports are untrue," it said on Saturday in a statement.



Classmates at the school, which has some 1,460 students, described Pagourtzis as a quiet loner who played on the football team. He wore a black trench coat to school in the Texas heat on Friday and opened fire with a pistol and shotgun.



In Santa Fe on Sunday, many churches and businesses had signs outside with messages such as "Santa Fe strong" and "Santa Fe ISD we are here for you."





