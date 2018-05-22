Iran denies helps to Taliban in Afghanistan

Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday denied the allegations that it helps a Taliban push in an Afghan province bordering Iran, state TV reported.



The claim is instigated by the US commanders who try to divert public opinion from the real cause of the flare-up in violence, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.



"The Taliban's attack on Afghan cities and their recapture by government forces is not a new thing and is not related to good relations between the two neighboring countries," Qasemi said.



"US commanders who have been unable to establish security in Afghanistan after years of massive military presence and shedding the blood of thousands of innocent people are trying to deflect the public opinion of Afghanistan from the real reasons behind the perpetuation of the war by accusing the Islamic Republic of supporting the Taliban," he said.



For four decades, Iran has been standing by the government of Afghanistan to defend their sovereignty and independence, he added.



Fighting has continued in Farah province on the border with Iran where the insurgents came close to overrunning the provincial capital, prompting its police chief to echo US claims that Iran was supporting the Taliban.

