Pompeo threatens toughest sanctions in history on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday here that Iran will suffer the toughest sanctions in history from the United States if it does not change the current course.



In a speech at the Heritage Foundation unveiling "a new Iran strategy" of the United States, Pompeo urged Tehran to report to the International Atomic Energy Agency about its nuke program, end proliferation of its missiles, and stop supporting "terrorist groups" in the Middle East.



Outlining the bid to establish an international coalition to pressure Iran, Pompeo said the United States will send teams around the globe to explain the US motives and build momentum.

