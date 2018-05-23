China’s Steel Roses have new coach

Former China defender Jia Xiuquan was appointed head coach of the Chinese women's national soccer team on Wednesday "in order to fully prepare for the 2019 Women's World Cup in France and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games," the Chinese Football Association (CFA) announced on its official website.



"Jia successfully led the Chinese men's under-19 team into the finals of the AFC U-19 Championship and won approval from soccer professionals," the CFA said in the announcement, hoping he could lead the Chinese ladies to a higher level.



Jia, 64, replaced Iceland's Siggi ­Eyjolfsson whose rein had been under fire from the very start back in November 2017. Under Eyjolfsson, the Steel Roses lost their first four games. They played 17 in total, winning nine and losing eight.



Jia used to be a top Chinese ­defender. He was China's captain from 1987 to 1992, winning 55 caps from 1983 to 1992 and scoring five times. Most of his playing days were with the now disbanded club Bayi from 1976 to 1987, winning the CFA Golden Ball award for the league's best player in 1983, 1984 and 1986.



In 1987 he joined Yugoslavia's FK Partizan, becoming one of the first ­Chinese players to ply their trade in ­Europe.



In October 1988 he became the first Chinese player to play in the UEFA Cup - the predecessor to the UEFA Europa League - when Partizan took on Italian giants AS Roma in the second-round first leg.



He then played one year for Malaysian club PDRM FA (1991-92) before spending the final year of his playing ­career with Japan's Gamba Osaka, becoming the first-ever Chinese to play in the J.League.



On the international level, Jia was named the Asian Cup's Most Valuable Player in 1984 when China finished ­runners-up.



He is one of the best-known domestic coaches in the Chinese game, having coached Bayi, Shaanxi Guoli, Shanghai Shenhua and Henan Jianye. Besides the under-20s, Jia coached the U-17s and ­U-23s.



Unlike their male counterparts who have long been a national laughing stock, the Chinese women have always been among the world's elite players.



While the men qualified once for the World Cup in 2002 and lost all three group games without scoring, the Chinese ladies have played in all but one of the previous seven Women's World Cups.



Their best result was a runners-up finish in 1999 when they lost to hosts the US on penalties.



The Steel Roses are also record ­winners of the Women's Asian Cup, having won eight times, while the Chinese men's best result was runners-up in 1984 and 2004.



The Chinese women finished third in last month's Asian Cup and sealed a berth in next year's World Cup finals in France.



Jia has a fortnight to go before his first test comes when the ladies take on the US in two friendlies next month.



