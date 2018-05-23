All-Korean war in Asian Champions League tie

Two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors will take on fellow South Koreans Suwon Bluewings in the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League when the continental club championship resumes in August.



Jeonbuk overcame a first-leg deficit to see off Thailand's ­Buriram United and were drawn to face Suwon on Wednesday.



Tianjin Quanjian, China's sole remaining representative in the competition, will take on Japan's Kashima Antlers after Paulo Sousa's team eliminated two-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande on away goals in the round of 16.



Kashima progressed to the quarters after beating current Chinese Super League leaders Shanghai SIPG over two legs.



Qatar's Al Duhail will take their perfect record in the competition into a meeting with last year's semifinalists Persepolis. Another Iranian side, Esteghlal, will also take on Qatari opposition after being drawn to play Doha-based Al Sadd.



Clubs from the west and east of the confederation are drawn separately with representatives of each side of the continent meeting in the final.



