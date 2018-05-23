Democratic voters back women in primaries

Democratic voters rallied on Tuesday for the chance to make history in November by selecting a ticket filled with female candidates, including a bid to elect the first African-American female governor in the US.



Stacey Abrams won the party's nomination for governor in Georgia, where she faces long odds in a Republican-dominated southern state testing divergent Democratic strategies.



She was among a slate of candidates selected by voters in four states to advance to the November midterm elections. Contests in Texas and Kentucky also moved women to the forefront of the fight for the US House of Representatives, where Democrats need to wrest 23 seats from Republicans to gain control.



Several races were a referendum on divisions within the Democratic party.



Kentucky Democrats picked a female former Marine fighter pilot, Amy McGrath, in a snub to the party establishment for a US House seat district that Democrats hope to put into play.



The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee had promoted her opponent, Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, to take on US Representative Andy Barr, the Republican incumbent, in November.



Runoff contests in Texas also showed the potency of the record numbers of women running, especially on the Democratic ticket, in the first national election since Republican President Donald Trump won the White House in 2016.



In Texas, two women backed by the national Democrats won the nomination for competitive House seats.





